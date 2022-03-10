Could Colts be a potential suitor for Packers QB Jordan Love?

The Indianapolis Colts are back to square one at quarterback. On Wednesday, the team traded Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders for multiple draft picks. For years, the Colts have tried desperately to find a replacement for Andrew Luck, who unexpectedly retired before the 2019 season. After four straight seasons with a new starting quarterback, Indianapolis is now back in the market, and the Green Bay Packers may have an intriguing option available.

When Aaron Rodgers announced he would return to Green Bay for an 18th season, Jordan Love got put into an even more difficult predicament than he was already in. Love has spent the last two seasons as a backup and may never get a shot to lead the team that used a first-round pick to select him.

Love saw his first action in 2021, appearing in six games, including one start. He completed 58 percent of his passes for 411 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. Even though the back-to-back MVP is set to return, the Packers could decide to hold on to Love. Every team needs a formidable backup, and no one knows when Rodgers will retire.

However, from Love’s standpoint, he may not want to wait any longer. Love could request a trade this offseason in hopes of getting a fresh start and a better opportunity at a starting job. If the right offer comes along, it might be hard for Green Bay to pass it up.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy disclosed that multiple NFL scouts believe Love could command a second-round pick in a trade. Several teams might be willing to offer that with limited options in the draft and free agency. The Colts are one of them.

Just hit up a few NFL scouts about potential asking price for Jordan Love. Most think Packers could get a 2nd round pick for him. Feeling is talent & upside worth that roll of dice. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 8, 2022

It’s worth noting, however, that Zak Keefer of The Athletic does not believe the Colts are interested in Love.

On Jordan Love: Colts weren't sold on him in the draft a few years ago, and any report that Ballard tried to trade into the first round to get him is inaccurate. My gut: I don't think the Colts view him as the guy, not then, not now. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) March 10, 2022

On paper, Indianapolis is a quarterback away from being a playoff team. They have a premier running back, a good offensive line, and a solid defense. Love is no sure-fire solution, but he is a young quarterback with a strong arm and a lot of upside.

The Colts currently own the 42nd pick, which they just received from Washington. Parting ways with a second-rounder might be worth a chance to try and tap into Love’s potential. They have time as Love still has two years remaining on his rookie deal and carries a fifth-year option.

Indianapolis also owns two third-round picks, which could also entice the Packers. At the moment, there are no links between Love and the Colts other than the fact that they are a team in the market for a quarterback. With a ton of cap space, Indianapolis could go the free-agent route or trade for a guy like Love and continue to build around them.

