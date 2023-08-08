Could College GameDay return to Baton Rouge this fall?

It’s been a minute since ESPN’s College GameDay took a trip to Baton Rouge. The show’s last appearance was in 2019 when LSU hosted Florida.

The last time LSU had a drought this long was the turn of the century when GameDay didn’t appear in Baton Rouge from 1998-2002.

In 2020 and 2021, LSU didn’t give ESPN much reason to show up and last year, the stars never aligned. LSU hosting Alabama would have made a good destination if it weren’t for a top-five matchup between Tennessee and Georgia that week.

This year, expectations in Baton Rouge are high, which means LSU could find itself in some big games. Let’s take a look at the most likely candidates.

Arkansas at LSU

Arkansas opens the year with Western Carolina, Kent State and BYU. The Razorbacks should be 3-0 heading into the LSU game.

And if LSU starts 3-0, it would have wins over Florida State and Mississippi State, adding to the hype LSU already has.

This has a good chance of being a top-25 SEC West matchup.

However, there’s some stiff competition elsewhere this week. Alabama hosts Ole Miss and UTSA travels to Tennessee.

Nationally, the slate gets even more impressive with Clemson facing FSU and Notre Dame hosting Ohio State. Because of that, I wouldn’t bet on College GameDay showing up in Baton Rouge this week.

Auburn at LSU

I don’t expect much from Auburn this year, but with Hugh Freeze calling the plays and a stable of good transfers, there’s always a chance of a quick turnaround.

Auburn won’t be undefeated at this point because it plays Georgia two weeks earlier, but a 4-1 Auburn team would be ranked. That could be good enough for ESPN to consider this game.

There are a couple of big ones nationally this week, though. Oregon and Washington face each other in a game that could have playoff implications and USC travels to Notre Dame.

If LSU’s rolling, Baton Rouge could provide a good setting for ESPN here, even if Auburn doesn’t have the national spotlight.

Florida at LSU

Unless Billy Napier and the Gators find themselves way ahead of schedule, this is a long shot. But it’s an SEC game in Baton Rouge with two helmet programs, so we’re going to give it some consideration.

By this point, Florida will have already played Utah, Tennessee and Georgia. The Gators won’t be favored in any of those games, but the flipside is if they win any, they’ll rocket into the top 25.

LSU will be coming off its trip to Tuscaloosa here, so we’ll have a pretty good idea of where LSU shapes up in the SEC West race.

Other games around the country this week include Ole Miss at Georgia, USC at Oregon, Utah at Washington, and Michigan at Penn State.

Texas A&M at LSU

In some ways, this could be LSU’s best shot at hosting. There’s a chance Texas A&M is good this year. And if this is a one-loss showdown with playoff implications, Gameday could give it a look.

It’s rivalry week, so there will be good games across the board, including Michigan vs. Ohio State. But again, ESPN could opt to show off its own product over the Big Ten.

