Could College GameDay go to LSU at Ole Miss?

LSU will head to Oxford next weekend in what should be a ranked on ranked matchup. The game’s already scheduled to kick at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Depending on results this weekend, Oxford could be a contender to host College GameDay next week.

Ole Miss sits at No. 15 in the AP Poll heading into its showdown with Alabama. If the Rebels will, they’ll begin to approach the top 10.

LSU is working its way back up after a blowout over Mississippi State. Another blowout this weekend could put LSU back in the top 10.

Right now, this is one of three ranked games on next week’s slate, along with USC at Colorado and Notre Dame at Duke.

Notre Dame at Duke will be a strong contender too. That’s a night game on ABC, and GameDay could want to give Duke football some shine.

USC at Colorado is a noon game on FOX, and ESPN just went to Boulder. Plus, that game could lose some of its luster with Colorado being a heavy underdog this weekend.

Notre Dame has a tough test too, hosting Ohio State.

So if Ole Miss can find a way to upset Alabama, the Lane Kiffin hype train is going reach max volume. ESPN’s College GameDay could want a part of that.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire