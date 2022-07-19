Could the Cleveland Browns be a landing spot for AJ McCarron?

The 2022 NFL season is right around the corner and former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback, AJ McCarron, is in search of a new home. The eight-year veteran has spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons.

While there are many teams that could use McCarron as a knowledgeable backup, the Cleveland Browns may be his best chance to see the field for some meaningful snaps. With a potential Deshaun Watson suspension looming, the Browns are anticipating they will need to add a little more depth at the quarterback position.

The Browns recently traded former first overall pick, Baker Mayfield, to the Carolina Panthers, but they still have veteran Jacoby Brissett on the roster. Brissett would probably sit slightly higher on the depth chart than McCarron.

McCarron did not play his rookie season, however, since then he has appeared in 17 games and completed 109 out of 174 passes for 62.6% completion and has gone for 1,173 yards and six touchdowns to only three interceptions.

