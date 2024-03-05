Could Christian Wilkins become the gem of NFL free agency? | Zero Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz & Frank Schwab discuss the Dolphins’ decision not to franchise tag the 28-year-old defensive tackle, who is coming off a season where he finished with nine sacks. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: Also Christian Wilkins, 28 years old, coming off a monster season.

FRANK SCHWAB: He's the guy, yeah.

JASON FITZ: I'm stunned he's hit like-- I think there are plenty-- especially in a league that values edge rushers so much, if you're able-- if you've got one of those great edge rushers-- if you're able to put somebody dominant in the middle also, it changes the entire way that the game goes. There will, should be, and rightfully so will work out to be a massive bidding war for Christian Wilkins because I think he impacts the sack numbers so greatly for any team that has power on the edges, that has speed on the edges, that can get after you from the edge.

He's going to be able to absolutely collapse the middle of that. Worth every dime-- it's rare I say this. I think he's worth every dime.

FRANK SCHWAB: I agree with you completely. And he checks pretty much every box. Still at a prime age, good character, from all we know, draft pedigree, consistency. He really hasn't missed-- I don't know if he's missed any games in his NFL career. It's been rare, if he has. But if you're a team that has a lot of cap room and you're like, who am I spending this money on, yeah, maybe you put a little bit of extra money into Christian Wilkins, you overpay him, so to speak. But you know what you're getting. You're getting a rock-solid guy who could immediately help your defense.

In some of these cases, he'd be the best guy at some of these defenses he'd be going to. So I was a little surprised. I mean, I know the Dolphins are kind of up against it with the cap. That's what happens when you do make these splashy moves, Tyreek and Jalen Ramsey and all this. You run out of cap room for guys like Christian Wilkins. That's the downside of making these moves.

The team I really, really want to see land Christian Wilkins is the Houston Texans. I'm so enamored with the idea of the Texans just becoming this contender for the Chiefs right away. They're just going to use this CJ Stroud rookie deal, maximize their cap space until they've got to give CJ Stroud that massive deal. Then sign a guy like Wilkins right now, front end that thing. You have the cap space for it. He kind of fits what they want to do, character-wise, all that kind of stuff. Love that fit.

Or a team like the Bears, I'm interested to see what the Bears do this offseason. But to me, the fact that we're looking at Christian Wilkins actually hitting the open market is kind of-- he's the one guy out there who I'm like-- you said. It's safe. I don't really have any questions. You know what you're getting out of Christian Wilkins. It's a very, very good football player.