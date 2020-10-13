Could Chiefs GM Brett Veach make moves with NFL’s trade deadline approaching?

We’re less than a month away from the NFL trade deadline, which is set to take place on November 3rd. Rumors and reports already beginning to surface about players who could be available in trade.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been big players in the NFL trade market since Brett Veach’s coronation as general manager following the 2017 NFL Draft. While the Chiefs have often been reported to be buyers at the trade deadline in recent years, they’ve yet to pull the trigger on a deadline move. Most of their moves have come in August, ahead of the start of the NFL season.

Veach has previously mentioned that he had considered trading for players like Sammy Watkins and Anthony Hitchens, the year prior to signing them in free agency. Then in 2018, Veach was interested in Earl Thomas and had a deal developing to acquire him just days before he broke his leg with the Seahawks.

Last season, the team was rumored to be in on the trade markets for players like Jalen Ramsey (Jaguars to Rams) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (Dolphins to Steelers). Obviously, they didn’t need the help to reach their ultimate goal of winning Super Bowl LIV.

Could this be the year that the Chiefs’ front office finally makes a move at the deadline and acquires a piece to help the team?

Three weeks from today is a hugely significant day, with potential ramifications for years to come. The NFL trade deadline. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2020





Today, the New York Daily News and ESPN reported that RB Le’Veon Bell is among the players on the trade block for the winless New York Jets. Bell, of course, is in his second year with the Jets after signing a deal that pays him over $13 million annually. Kansas City obviously doesn’t have that kind of money to dish out to a running back, especially when they’re already projected to be well over the minimum salary cap number for 2021. It is worth noting that the Chiefs were reportedly among suitors the last time Bell was on the trade block in New York. If he could restructure his contract in a favorable way, it’s possible the Chiefs could remain interested.

Surely, there will be other players made available for trade and not for such a premium price. The Chiefs could scour the trade market for help at guard, linebacker, edge rusher or even cornerback as they attempt to run it back in 2020. They could also stand pat and hope that their mostly-veteran roster can get things done again this year.

Another possibility is that Veach trades away some pieces to acquire future draft capital. Time will tell us where the front office stands on the roster and their ability to get to and win Super Bowl LV.