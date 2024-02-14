Could Chicago GM Marc Eversley leave the Bulls for the Charlotte Hornets?

Could Chicago Bulls general manager Marc Eversley leave Chicago for the Charlotte Hornets’ open GM position? The rumbles you may have heard about such a possibility are more than just speculation. The Chicago Sun Times’ Joe Cowley reports that Eversley is among a field that includes New Orleans Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon, Brooklyn Nets assistant general manager Jeff Peterson, Cleveland Cavaliers GM Mike Gansey, and Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand (h/t On Tap Sports’ Morris Bankston).

This would not be the first time the Bulls GM has been tied to the job, with the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reporting Eversley’s previous interest in the gig.

The lack of certainty regarding his future with the team may be part of why Chicago’s front office elected to stand pay for the third season in a row.

But Eversley’s departure could cast a cloud over the Bulls’ offseason plans as well, with his potential departure perhaps impacting the decisions of free agents like Andre Drummond and DeMar DeRozan.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire