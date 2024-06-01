Could the Chicago Bulls be getting ready to trade guard Zach LaVine to the Orlando Magic?

Could the Chicago Bulls be getting ready to trade guard Zach LaVine to the Orlando Magic? With the necessary caveat that the Bulls are currently neck deep in what we call Silly Season (that time of year all trade rumors ought to be taken with a hefty grain of salt), we are indeed hearing rumbles such a deal might be on the table.

And while not everyone is happy with such a potential swap, there is at least a case to be made that such a trade could actually be for the better on both sides of a hypothetical LaVine exchange, pending the return and cost.

The hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, spent some time on a recent episode to break down the context surrounding the rumor and their feelings about it.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear their takes.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire