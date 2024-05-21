Who could be Chelsea's next manager?

Chelsea are on the hunt for a new manager once more after Mauricio Pochettino left the club by mutual consent following just one season at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentine came under fire after an underwhelming first half of the season but led them to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

Chelsea also finished as runners-up in the Carabao Cup and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

But who next? BBC Sport look at some of the early contenders and give you the chance to vote for your favourite.

Ruben Amorim

Portuguese manager Amorim, 39, looked likely to be heading to Liverpool this summer.

His stock has risen after guiding Sporting to their first top-flight title in 19 years in 2021 and is highly rated by numerous European clubs.

Chelsea are known to have had a long-term interest in Amorim.

Hansi Flick

An early favourite with some bookmakers.

The German, 59, is available and ready to return to management having been out of work since he was sacked by Germany in September 2023.

Before that, Flick won 70 of his 86 games in charge of Bayern Munich from November 2019 to June 2021.

Under Flick, Bayern won a treble of the domestic league and cup, and the Champions League in the 2019-20 season.

Vincent Kompany

Chelsea are understood to have already expressed an interest in Burnley boss Kompany.

The Belgian impressed in guiding the Clarets to promotion the season before last, and their recent relegation doesn't seem to have done too much damage to his reputation.

Bayern Munich have also expressed an interest.

Kieran McKenna

The 38-year-old will be one of the favourites after guiding Ipswich to Premier League promotion this season.

The former Manchester United coach is understood to be of interest to Chelsea, having produced some impressive, free-flowing football with Ipswich.

Jose Mourinho

The 61-year-old has inevitably been linked with a third spell as manager of Chelsea, a move many fans would welcome but appears unlikely.

The Portuguese is out of work after he was fired by Roma earlier this season but was dubbed 'the special one' for his work with the Blues.

Mourinho won three Premier League titles and an FA Cup at Stamford Bridge, adding to the countless honours he won with Porto, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

Julian Nagelsmann

The former Bayern Munich boss, 36, took over as Germany manager last September but his contract only runs until July 2024, meaning he would be available after this summer's European Championships.

The former RB Leipzig manager won the Bundesliga in his first season in charge at Bayern Munich, before being dismissed.

He was the favourite to take over Chelsea last summer before the club went in a different direction.

Michel Sanchez

The Girona boss would be a left-field choice but has impressed this season by guiding his side to Champions League qualification.

The 48-year-old has been at Girona since 2021 and has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Xavi at Barcelona.

Thomas Tuchel

Another highly-rated manager who is looking for work this summer.

A legend at Stamford Bridge for helping the club win the Champions League in 2021, before he was sacked by the new ownership group a year later,

Tuchel has left his job at Bayern Munich, despite recent talks to persuade him to stay, and is looking for a new challenge. Probably not at Chelsea, but you never know...

Roberto de Zerbi

Surely not another ex-Brighton employee heading to Chelsea? You wouldn't rule it out.

The 44-year-old Italian is newly out of work after his shock resignation as Seagulls boss at the end of this season.

De Zerbi guided Brighton to sixth place the season before last, which saw the club qualify for European competition for the first time, and ninth in the season just gone.

He has been linked with numerous top jobs but insisted on Sunday he had no role lined up.