Could Charlotte host Rugby World Cup?

On a recent Saturday night at American Legion Memorial Stadium, three of the top executives in the sport of rugby gathered for a glimpse of a unique joint venture. Their collaboration is a professional rugby team — Anthem RC — jointly owned and run by sanctioning body executives.

Which explains why USA Rugby CEO Bill Goren, Major League Rugby CEO Nic Benson and World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin made their way around the field as players from Anthem RC and RFC Los Angeles warmed up for their match. Anthem RC debuted in March as Charlotte’s expansion team in Major League Rugby, with an eye on developing a strong U.S. team by the time the Rugby World Cup is played in America in 2031.

Gilpin, who lives in London but promotes the game all over the world, told CBJ that the Charlotte team is considered an important ingredient for helping rugby grow. The roster, by design, features younger players being seasoned for future international play.

In 2031, the Men’s Rugby World Cup will be in the U.S., but specific sites and cities have yet to be selected. Charlotte is interested in hosting matches, the executives said. The following year, the Women’s Rugby World Cup will be played in the U.S.

