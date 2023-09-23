Could Chapel Hill be getting a visit from College GameDay?

The UNC football team’s 3-0 start has garnered the attention of many in the college football world.

At the start of college football season, you tend to see Power 5 schools playing FCS schools or FBS teams playing those outside of the Power 5.

Not the Tar Heels – who’ve taken down two Power 5 opponents in South Carolina (SEC) and Minnesota (Big 10), plus one of the top Group of 5 teams in App State (Sun Belt).

UNC’s defense has played a major factor in the undefeated start, only allowing six total second-half points in the South Carolina and App State games. The Tar Heels have also enjoyed breakout offensive performances from Drake Maye, Omarion Hampton and Nate McCollum.

There’s another ACC school just down Tobacco Road – Duke – that’s turned many heads and quickly become one of the ACC’s best teams early in the year.

The Blue Devils broke onto the scene in their first game, upsetting Clemson in a result (28-7) very few saw coming. Duke forced three turnovers and only allowed a second-quarter Will Shipley touchdown.

There’s some more exciting news that could be coming for both teams in the near future, as the College GameDay crew hinted at a possible visit to Chapel Hill for the Saturday, Nov. 11 UNC-Duke matchup.

According to Keeping It Heel’s Nick Delahanty, College GameDay host Rece Davis spilled the beans on the Saturday, Sept. 23 broadcast ahead of the Notre Dame-Ohio State game.

UNC’s been fortunate to be a part of one College GameDay already this year, ahead of its season opener against South Carolina. It might be fortunate to be part of another.

