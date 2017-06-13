It could have changed NFL forever: the day the Royals drafted Elway and Marino

Kansas City drafted two hall of famers in the 1979 MLB draft. They just happened to excel in a different sport

The 1979 Major League Baseball Draft was not particularly prosperous for the Kansas City Royals. They did not find their next great shortstop or big first baseman. Their top choice was a pitcher named Atlee Hammaker whose best years were as a San Francisco Giant. Most of their other picks were young men who would never breathe the air of a big league clubhouse.

And then there were those two Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

John Elway and Dan Marino.

At the time both were teenagers in their last days of high school – Elway in Los Angeles and Marino in Pittsburgh – already committed to college football careers that would ultimately build their fame. Since both Elway (Stanford) and Marino (University of Pittsburgh) had yet to play a college football game, their NFL futures were hardly certain. The Royals, who picked Marino in the fourth round and Elway in the 19th, were offering professional contracts and a path to the major leagues. What if they had gone for the money? Imagine how different the NFL would have been in the 1980s and 1990s if the men who sit fifth and sixth on the league’s alltime passing yards list had chosen baseball over football?

Could the Denver Broncos still have won three Super Bowls without Elway as their quarterback and later the team’s executive vice-president? Might the Miami Dolphins have remained one of the league’s most glamorous franchises if Marino had given up on football at 19?

John Schuerholz, who was then the Royals scouting director, thought he had a chance to lure both players to baseball, especially Marino, who he envisioned as a big league third baseman. In a phone conversation last week he told the Guardian the team’s use of a fourth-round pick on Marino, listed on draft records as a pitcher, “shows how well we thought of him”. Even though Marino had already committed to being Pitt’s quarterback for four years, Shuerholz thought he might have a better future in baseball.

“I’ll tell you this that I haven’t told anyone in an interview before,” Schuerholz said. “After we drafted [Marino] I spoke to his dad several times. In those days if you signed a professional baseball contract you couldn’t play another sport. Mr Marino, rightly as a concerned dad, said: ‘He loves baseball but if he signs with you that will cost him his scholarship.’ I told him: ‘Mr Marino, I will gladly reimburse the amount if you tell me what it is.’ We were willing to work with him to let him go to college.

“I’m sure Dan was telling him ‘Dad I can play in the major leagues,’” Schuerholz continued. “They talked about it as a family and ultimately decided they were more comfortable with Dan following a football path.”

Over the phone, Schuerholz paused: “I can’t debate those two made a bad decision.”

Hardly. Marino played 17 years in the NFL, went to the playoffs 10 times, played in a Super Bowl and threw for 61,361 yards. Had he signed with the Royals as a third baseman he would have been stuck in Kansas City’s system behind the team’s own Hall of Famer, George Brett.

But Marino did have baseball talent. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he went 23-0 as a pitcher at Pittsburgh’s Central Catholic High School and hit better than .500 as a shortstop. The school’s baseball coach, Joe Emanuele told the Post-Gazette that Marino would have been a first-round choice in baseball if he hadn’t already committed to play football at Pitt. “I figured if he went baseball in one-and-a-half or two years he would be playing in the major leagues. He was so fast and had such a good arm, the Royals wanted him to play center field,” Emanuele told the paper.

Elway was an excellent baseball player at Granada Hills. A United Press International story from 1979 said many scouts thought it was his best sport, which, given Elway’s football career, is amazing. Before they drafted him, the Royals brought Elway to Anaheim to work out before a game against the then California Angels, taking grounders and inserting him in a batting practice group with Brett and Royals team-mate Jamie Quirk, who watched as Elway hit several booming home runs.

