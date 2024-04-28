Could champion Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo one day be inducted into the Hall of Fame?

Could champion Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo one day be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame? The University of Kentucky alum has won two NBA titles, one each with the Celtics and their longtime rival Los Angeles Lakers.

He also got the All-Star nod four times, made an All-NBA team, four All-Defensive teams, and was the league assists leader for a total of three seasons in his 16-season career. That has to be pretty close if it is not over the line of what should get one into the Hoops Hall, but it is admittedly a close case.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Cedric Maxwell” podcast, Maxwell himself and cohost Josue Pavon, weighed in on this question on a recent episode. Check it out below.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire