Could Celtics trade Gordon Hayward for Cavaliers' Andre Drummond?

Mannix: Gordon Hayward-Andre Drummond swap is a possibility originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

All eyes are on Gordon Hayward as the Boston Celtics forward's future remains uncertain as of Wednesday night.

Hayward still has a decision to make on his $34.2 million player option, but recent rumors point to the possibility of the 30-year-old leaving Boston via a sign-and-trade or free agency. His player option deadline was extended from Tuesday to Thursday, signifying the Celtics may currently be searching for the ideal trade partner.

The Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, and Charlotte Hornets each have been named as potential destinations for Hayward, but how about the Cleveland Cavaliers? Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated joined NBC Sports Boston's draft special and said a Hayward-Andre Drummond swap is a possibility (video above).

"Something I've been hearing across the league the last few days is while we don't know how the Gordon Hayward situation is going to shake out, something that could be possible is a Gordon Hayward-Andre Drummond swap," Mannix said. "That's something that a lot of league execs I've been talking to have discussed."

It's worth noting Hayward would have to opt in and agree to be sent to Cleveland, or any other team the Celtics wish to trade him to. With the Cavs not expected to be competitive in the near-term, it's hard to imagine Hayward choosing to be dealt there rather than Indiana or one of the other aforementioned teams.

Drummond has routinely performed well against the Celtics over the course of his career, and the C's certainly could use a rim protector. Still, a Hayward-Drummond swap seems like the most unlikely of all of the rumored trade scenarios given the circumstances.

We'll know much more about Hayward's future when his player option deadline arrives on Thursday.