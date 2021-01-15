Could the Celtics pursue a trade for Wizards star Bradley Beal?

Could the C's pursue a trade for Wizards star Bradley Beal? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Close friends Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal got a chance to catch up last week when the Washington Wizards faced the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. But what if the two stars were teammates?

The thought of a Tatum/Beal tandem is an exciting one, and it doesn't seem completely out of the realm of possibility. Beal is spending the prime of his career with one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, and the Celtics could use one more star to propel them to an NBA title.

So what are the chances of the Celtics bringing Beal to Boston to play alongside his childhood pal? Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer broke it down Thursday on Early Edition (video above).

"I think before the season I would have said, 'Definitely, and maybe you'd be willing to give up a Jaylen Brown in that.' But now, it's sort of like what we talked about earlier in regards to [James] Harden and the value of Jaylen Brown, it's only increasing," O'Connor said. "I'm not sure you do that here either, because Brown is getting so much better and he's younger than Beal.

"But if you're able to do that without giving Brown, then that's a totally different conversation. But at that point, I would think the Celtics would be outpriced by other teams who can give a better younger player."

OK, so maybe Celtics fans shouldn't get their hopes up, but crazier things have happened ... right? After the massive James Harden deal that just took place, we wouldn't rule anything out in the NBA.

For now, the C's will fare just fine with Tatum and Brown leading the charge and Kemba Walker scheduled to return to the lineup soon. Brown has taken a major leap so far this season averaging 26.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 54 percent from the field. It's no surprise Boston was unwilling to include him in a Harden trade and likely would do the same with Beal.

While a Beal trade may be out of reach, there is another star the Celtics could add this season. Brian Scalabrine recently explained how Victor Oladipo -- traded from Indiana to Houston in the Harden blockbuster -- could soon find himself in Boston.