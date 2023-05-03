Could the Cavs use Dillon Brooks after controversy ends Memphis Grizzlies career?

Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

It didn’t take long for the basketball pundits to put Memphis Grizzles small forward Dillon Brooks on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ radar.

No sooner than Brooks was told his services were no longer needed “under any circumstances,” keyboard keys started clicking and clacking and tongues started wagging about his potential landing spots.

It certainly shows the devil-may-care attitude that exists in sports as sometimes need outweighs circumstance – and plenty of teams may be willing to overlook the latter if Brooks can deliver. That is the nature of wanting to win.

In the case of the young Cavs, a wing player who can contribute offensively and lock down defensively while possessing a heaping dose of toughness has to be on general manager Koby Altman’s wish list.

If Brooks, who has spent his entire NBA career thus far in Memphis, can be that, sure. Why not, right?

“The Cavaliers are in need of another wing. Ideally, they'd surround Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen with a better and more consistent 3-point threat than Brooks, but he's at least a more willing shooter than other players currently on their roster,” Scott Rafferty wrote on Sportingnews.com.

Commentary that really sticks out:

“The Knicks just bullied the Cavs for five games on their way to a relatively comfortable victory. Cleveland could really use more physicality, and their relatively quiet roster could probably use an agitator,” wrote CBSSports.com’s Sam Quinn.

That is indeed the one element of the Cavs opening-round NBA playoffs loss that surprised and disappointed many fans – the ease in which the Knicks bullied the team.

Would Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks be able to get along?

Feb. 2: The Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell throws a punch at the Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks (24) as referee Jonathan Sterling tries to break up the fracas during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Both players were ejected. The Cavaliers went on to win the game, 128-113.

There’s little doubt that position is among the most valued and difficult to fill in basketball. Do the Cavs consider Brooks? In a world where they’ve not been able to find an adequate player to fill the spot, why not?

Welp. There is one reason. Donovan Mitchell had a run in with Brooks during the regular season with Brooks allegedly taking aim at the Cavs guard's nether region, causing significant man pain. You never want to cause any guy man pain.

Mitchell was a wee bit perturbed by that.

“That’s just who he is,” said Mitchell after the game. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years.

“There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”

It's also something that's not easily forgiven or forgotten.

