Could you make a case for Fletcher Cox being the most important Eagle?
Could you make a case that Fletcher Cox is the most important Eagle for the upcoming season?
Barrett Brooks sure can.
"He could be a guy that could be No. 1 simply because he can take over a game probably better than Carson [Wentz] can," Brooks says.
Cox, a Pro Bowler for the past four years, recorded a career-high 10.5 sacks last season.
"He is so hard to block 1-on-1," Brooks says. "He's one of those guys that's so aggressive, so explosive and he manhandles guys, so you really have to focus on him. … Offensive coordinators lose sleep over Fletcher because he's that good."
Ultimately, Cox falls at No. 2 on Brooks and Derrick Gunn's list of the 10 most important Eagles.
Here's the full list so far:
2. Fletcher Cox
3. Lane Johnson
4. Malcolm Jenkins
5. Zach Ertz
7. Alshon Jeffery
8. Brandon Graham
9. Jason Peters
10. DeSean Jackson
Could you make a case for Fletcher Cox being the most important Eagle? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia