Could you make a case for Fletcher Cox being the most important Eagle?

Could you make a case that Fletcher Cox is the most important Eagle for the upcoming season?

Barrett Brooks sure can.

"He could be a guy that could be No. 1 simply because he can take over a game probably better than Carson [Wentz] can," Brooks says.

Cox, a Pro Bowler for the past four years, recorded a career-high 10.5 sacks last season.

"He is so hard to block 1-on-1," Brooks says. "He's one of those guys that's so aggressive, so explosive and he manhandles guys, so you really have to focus on him. … Offensive coordinators lose sleep over Fletcher because he's that good."

Ultimately, Cox falls at No. 2 on Brooks and Derrick Gunn's list of the 10 most important Eagles.

Here's the full list so far:

2. Fletcher Cox

3. Lane Johnson

4. Malcolm Jenkins

5. Zach Ertz

7. Alshon Jeffery

8. Brandon Graham

9. Jason Peters

10. DeSean Jackson



