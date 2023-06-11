Could Carson Wentz be the Raiders quarterback in 2023?

Could former Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz be back in the NFL with a new team soon?

According to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, the Las Vegas Raiders could turn to Wentz if quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury isn’t ready for the season. When they signed him, the Raiders knew of Garoppolo’s foot injury, even adding a clause in his three-year contract to protect the team if he can’t pass a physical.

However, head coach Josh McDaniels has remained confident in Garoppolo’s return.

But if he’s not ready, here’s what Gutierrez wrote about the Raiders potentially signing Wentz:

If the Raiders have to look elsewhere, free agent Carson Wentz would seem to be the best option. Raiders pass game coordinator Scott Turner has experience with Wentz as the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator last season, for what it’s worth.

We aren’t sure if Gutierrez watched any of Wentz’s time with Turner last season in Washington or not. It didn’t go well for either man. Why would they want to reunite?

Well, for one, it may not be up to Turner. If the Raiders have no other options, turning to Wentz may truly be the best option. Also, Wentz may have no other option if he wants back in the NFL in 2023 — and he says he does.

It should be an interesting six weeks ahead of training camp.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire