Could Carolina emerge as an Antonio Brown suitor?

It’s known that the Steelers don’t want to send receiver Antonio Brown to a division rival or the Patriots. It’s been speculated that Brown could land with the 49ers or the Cardinals. Peter King has thrown a few darts in a different direction as part of Monday’s Football Morning in America column.

How about the Carolina Panthers?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“New owner David Tepper, a Pittsburgh guy, went to Pitt and then Carnegie Mellon, and donated $55 million to CMU, which now has a Tepper School of Business in his honor,” King writes. “He bought a 5 percent stake in the Steelers in 2009, preceding his purchase of the Panthers last year. So he’ll know the holes in Brown’s persona, but he’ll also know the difference Brown could make in a passing game that needs a downfield threat.

“Brown has averaged 114 catches and 1,524 yards a year for the past six years with the deep-armed Ben Roethlisberger, and he’ll be motivated to keep the distractions to a minimum so he can earn a new deal. Tepper is motivated to inject new life into a 24-25 team since Carolina’s Super Bowl appearance three years ago. Though G.M. Marty Hurney is a conservative type by nature, I think he could be convinced to take a shot on this get-rich-quick scheme. It’d thrill Cam Newton too.”

The Tepper connection bears watching, given that he either knows or should be in position to find out what he needs to know about Brown. And that’s the flip side to this one; if the Panthers don’t make a move for Brown, maybe other teams without that inside information should take heed of Tepper’s tepid reaction to Brown being available.

King also suggests Washington, the Raiders, the Bucs, and the Jets as possible Brown destinations.

Story continues

The Steelers claim they want significant compensation, Brown claims he wants a new deal, and it will not be easy for a new team to thread the needle on this. If the Panthers don’t even try, maybe no one else should, either.