Could Carmelo Anthony be one of those special players who makes 1+1+1+1+1=6?

I've been in this business for quite a spell. I've learned a lot. But the most important lesson I've learned is that the more I know, the more I realize how much I don't know.

For example, I know – because I've seen it a few times across all sports – that just one special player added to a team can make a big difference.

Some players can come in and just change a team, over and above the talent they possess. I'm not talking about adding Lebron James or Luka Doncic. Some players just make a team better – for whatever reason – even though they aren't as talented as others. Anthony, of course, was once a great talent. But what will he bring after a year away from the game?

Some players can just make 1+1+1+1+1=6. Their presence, because of their aura, charisma, charm, grit, experience, attitude or whatever – just makes a team play better.

Could the Trail Blazers have found such a player in Carmelo Anthony? Is he capable, at this point of his career and at 35 years old, of pulling Portland – the team and the city – out of its early season doldrums?

And this is where I say, "I don't know."

But it is something to keep an eye on. Anthony is a special player and special presence for most of his new teammates. A great many of the Portland players watched him with reverence while they were shaping their own games as young players. To have a player of his stature on the court trying to help them win games may have a psychological impact on this squad.

Or not. I don't know.

But I do know that at least Sunday night in Chicago, Anthony had an impact over and above his 25 points. By his career standards, it wasn't a particularly special game. This man has averaged 24 points per game over his entire career. He's made buzzer-beaters, clutch shots and won big games. But watching his new teammates' joy on the sidelines as he was making shots against the lowly Bulls, was something to behold.

It was obvious how happy they were for him.

Would that translate into more emotion night in and night out? Would they play better FOR him? Will he play well enough to be a key contributor to setting this team's record right? Is any of that possible?

I don't know. But I do know that the next chapter will unfold tonight as the Moda Center crazies get their first look at Melo in a Trail Blazer uniform.

And I don't know about you, but I'm excited to see that.

Could Carmelo Anthony be one of those special players who makes 1+1+1+1+1=6? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest