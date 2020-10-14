Could the Cardinals pursue RB Le’Veon Bell?

The New York Jets reportedly released running back Le’Veon Bell Tuesday night, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Cardinals faced Bell and the Jets. He rushed 13 times for 60 yards in the 30-10 loss to the Cardinals, and he also caught one pass for seven yards.

Now he is a free agent and can sign with any team.

And since the Jets are on the hook for the rest of his salary this season, he will only need to sign for the league minimum for the rest of the season. There is offsetting language in his deal meaning whatever another team pays him the Jets don’t have to pay that amount.

All this leads to the question — should the Cardinals pursue him?

Kenyan Drake has been solid but underwhelming this season. Through five games, he has 314 yards and two touchdowns on 3.7 yards per attempt.

Bell has only appeared in two games this season. He has 74 yards on 19 carries this season.

The Cardinals do have a potential connection to Bell. Running backs coach James Saxon held the same position with the Pittsburgh Steelers when Bell was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro.

They could be more production at running back. Bell does offer pass-catching abilities as well. They have Bell’s former position coach.

Signing him for the league minimum could potentially allow the Cardinals to trade Drake and save some salary cap space, allowing them to work on contract extensions for other players and give them flexibility the rest of the season.

Are the Cardinals likely to target Bell and would he come to Arizona? Probably not. And he is going to probably try and find a team in position to potentially go deep into the playoffs. He would fit nicely on the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers or New England Patriots.

