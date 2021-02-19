Could the Cardinals be in the market for top TEs in free agency?

The Arizona Cardinals will most certainly add at least one tight end to the roster in free agency. After all, the only players currently on the roster at the position are Maxx Williams and Ian Bunting. Bunting has never played an NFL game before.

While they might seek to bring back Dan Arnold or Darrell Daniels, they could look to free agency and there are some very good tight ends who will hit the market next month.

The top five are all intriguing options, but what interest could the Cardinals have in them?

Let’s break down each player and their fit on the Cardinals’ roster.





Hunter Henry

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Henry played 2020 on the franchise tag and hits free agency at 26 years old. He isn't Travis Kelce or George Kittle but is one of the best in the league at his position. He caught 60 passes for 613 yards and four scores last season. He is one of the top free agents available, period. He will likely cost too much for the Cardinals to consider.

Jonnu Smith

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is an intriguing option. While the Cardinals love Maxx Williams, the fact is, aside from 2019, he has not been able to stay healthy in his career. They could save more than $3 million in cap space by releasing him. They could add Smith, who is more of a receiving threat and is capable enough as a blocker. He caught 41 passes for 448 yards and had eight touchdown receptions last season. He also played in 69% of the Tennessee Titans' offensive snaps, meaning he was on the field a lot for run blocking. He blocked for Derrick Henry, the league's top rusher. While Smith's estimated market value is $8 million a year, he is the sort of player who would be worth it because of his offensive versatility. He was more productive than Arnold was for the Cardinals and is a far superior blocker. He makes sense and also fits.

Ron Gronkowski

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Gronkowski is a wonderful player and, after coming out of retirement to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, he had 45 receptions for 623 yards and seven touchdowns. However, the only way he is playing in 2021 is if he returns to the Bucs.

Story continues

Gerald Everett

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Everett is a familiar face, as he spent the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, whom the Cardinals play twice a season. He had career highs in receptions and receiving yards last season and is fine as a blocker. He has the ability to be a mismatch in the passing game. He could be a target for the Cardinals and is expected to be worth a little less than Smith on the open market. Everett would be good enough that the Cardinals could move on from Williams if they wanted.

Jared Cook

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Cook, who will be 34 years old next season, has seen his production drop each of the last two seasons, but he still had 37 receptions for 504 yards and seven touchdowns for the New Orleans Saints last season. At his age, he might not command as high a salary and he still is productive. He could be the sort of player the Cardinals add this offseason with the reduced cap. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

Previous shows:

and

1

1