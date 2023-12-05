Could Cam Ward be in play for USC at QB?

Cam Ward is in the transfer portal, and the drama is already escalating. Ward transferred to Washington State from Incarnate Word prior to the 2022 football season. He can transfer again this time as a graduate transfer. Ward was third in the Pac-12 in passing in 2023. He finished the regular season with 3,736 yards, just behind Heisman candidates Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr.

Ward threw 25 touchdown strikes against seven interceptions while completing 66.6% of his passes.

In his career at WSU, Ward had 6,898 yards, 48 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also added 202 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground in his two years in Pullman as well.

In two seasons at the Football Championship Subdivision level with Incarnate Word — before transferring to WSU — Ward had a total of 71 TDs and 14 interceptions.

With Caleb Williams leaving for the NFL, the 2024 QB1 spot is open at USC.

Malachi Nelson and Miller Moss are the only quarterbacks who are potential starters on the depth chart. The other two quarterbacks are walk-ons, and JuJu Lewis won’t be a Trojan until at least 2025 if not 2026.

Moss and Nelson are expected to duel for the job at the moment, but it would not be a surprise to see the Trojans get a veteran QB out of the portal to compete for that starting spot.

Word on the street was that Oregon had its eyes on Cam Ward. However, Dillon Gabriel entering the portal could complicate Oregon’s plans and put Ward in play for USC if Lincoln Riley is so inclined. This could get very interesting very quickly.

NEWS: Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Florida State, Washington, Miami and Wisconsin have emerged as schools to watch for transfer QB Cam Ward, @PeteNakos_ reports👀https://t.co/D3Iy0VADZ3 pic.twitter.com/A8clqpcS5V — On3 (@On3sports) December 4, 2023

