Could Cam Newton's absence impact Belichick's QB decision?

Perry: Door "more than ajar" for Mac Jones at QB with Newton out

If the best ability is availability, Cam Newton is currently trailing Mac Jones in that department for the New England Patriots.

Newton is out until Thursday for the Patriots following a 'misunderstanding' over a COVID test, a stretch which includes the first of two joint practices with the New York Giants in Foxboro.

But is that enough to propel Jones ahead of Newton on the depth chart and into the starting role at quarterback?

Could Cam Newton's absence from practice this week impact Belichick's starting QB decision?@RapSheet & @tomecurran discuss on Early Edition pic.twitter.com/9oKUCWw0Kl — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) August 24, 2021

Appearing on Early Edition, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said that he still feels as though Newton has the edge. But Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry disagreed, with Perry going so far as to say "the door is more than ajar" for Jones to supplant Newton.

"I think today's news helps usher Mac Jones right through it," Perry said.

From Curran's perspective, the quarterback competition really hasn't been that close in training camp.

"It's been a Mac Jones romp," he said.

Rapoport allowed for the fact that Newton's absence will give Jones the opportunity in joint practices, a real competitive setting, to take a "real step forward."

How snaps between Newton and Jones are managed at Thursday's joint practice are divvied up now warrant extra close attention, not to mention playing time in Sunday's preseason finale against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

