Could Cam Newton find home with Rams, challenge 49ers in NFC West?

Cam Newton currently is without an NFL home. Unable to work out for teams due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Newton has watched all the starting jobs and premier backup jobs dry up.

So, where are the likely landing spots for the 2015 MVP? Two might reside in the NFC West.

The 49ers have no need for Newton, with Jimmy Garoppolo fully entrenched as the starter and Nick Mullens a serviceable backup. Kyler Murray will have the job in Arizona, and there's no reason to put a former MVP looking to prove he can still play behind a young quarterback.

While neither the Bay nor the desert are likely homes for Newton, both the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams are possible destinations for the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner. In Seattle, Newton would serve as insurance in-case the iron man Russell Wilson ever goes down.

But in Los Angeles, Newton could have a chance to show he's healthy and perhaps supplant Jared Goff should the 25-year-old struggle. Sean McVay's play-action-oriented offense would fit Newton's style, and Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods would be the best weapons Newton has had in his career.

Goff struggled last season behind a porous offensive line that was ranked 31st by PFF. The Rams did nothing to solve that issue in the offseason, instead choosing to re-sign the aging Andrew Whitworth and hope for a better outcome. None of that bodes well for Goff, who regressed massively after a stellar season in 2018. The Rams paid Goff handsomely and won't be quick to move on from him. But Newton is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL when healthy and the NFC West, led by the 49ers, is murderer's row.

If Goff struggles early and the Rams start to fall out of contention, handing the keys over to a healthy Newton is something McVay would at least have to consider.

In 2019, Goff's play had to make McVay and the Rams cringe, especially after they gave him a king's ransom to be their franchise quarterback. Goff went all of November without throwing a touchdown pass. In an October loss to the 49ers, the Rams totaled just 78 yards. Their high-octane offense had the NOS ripped out of it and Goff was unable to get it back up to speed.

Could Newton give the Rams the jumpstart they need to contend with the 49ers in the NFC West?

As it currently stands, the 49ers and Seahawks are the cream of the crop. The bitter rivals should once again battle until the bitter end for the NFC West title.

The 49ers have the best roster -- top to bottom -- in the division and it's not close. The Seahawks have the best quarterback and a lot of question marks. The Cardinals had a stellar offseason and are primed to take a leap with Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and an improving defense.

The Rams are left with an offensive genius at head coach, an overpaid and underperforming quarterback, an offensive line that makes James Harden look like a brick wall and not a lot else. The Rams will need something to jumpstart them back into NFC West contention.

They no doubt hope it's a resurgent year from Goff. But if it's not, could Superman re-emerge in Los Angeles, born anew and ready to prove his doubters wrong?

Newton's immediate NFL future likely sees him land with the Tennessee Titans or Pittsburgh Steelers, but don't count out the Rams. Newton would have to play for a discount with the Rams up against the cap, but it could be an ideal situation for him to reinvent himself and show he's still in his prime.

At this point, McVay needs anything he can find to close the gap between the Rams and the 49ers.

