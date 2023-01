K State Online

As Kansas State sat in a huddle and head coach Jerome Tang looked to his players, he had every intention of drawing up an offensive look with the goal of getting fifth-year guard Desi Sills a shot. Sills was scoring at a pace unlike any other game he’s had in a Wildcat uniform, making his first five shots from the floor against the second-ranked Kansas Jayhawks. A 25-percent shooter from 3-point range, the Arkansas State transfer even knocked down his first two attempts from distance.