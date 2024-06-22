Could Caleb Mills return for the Tigers?

MEMPHIS – After missing out on a return of David Jones, Penny Hardaway is hoping to get another player back from last year’s roster.

One that ended last season, sidelined by injury.

Appearing on the Taylor Made sports radio show Thursday night, Hardaway said the university has submitted a waiver in hopes of getting Caleb Mills another year of eligibility. Mills transferred to Memphis after two years at Florida State, averaging eight points, three rebounds and over one assist as the glue guy for a Tiger team that won 12 of its first 14 games.

That’s when Mills went down with a season ending knee injury versus Tulsa.

The problem with the waiver is that Mills was playing his fifth season of college basketball.

Two at houston.

Two at FSU and last year with the Tigers so a waiver seems unlikely.

Mills’ injury and the suspension of Malcolm Dandridge, down the stretch, just two of the issues Hardaway had to deal with last season.

We still don’t have a definitive answer from the university on what happened with Dandridge. What we do know is that the former East High star worked out for the hometown Grizzlies Friday.

