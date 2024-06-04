Could Bulls’ Zach LaVine be a trade option for the Philadelphia 76ers?

The Philadelphia 76ers will be in the market for a big name in order to add to their star duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey as they look to contend in the Eastern Conference. They have all the cap space they need to make sure they get the third star they need.

Philadelphia will be looking at Paul George as its No. 1 target. He will likely enter free agency as he and the Los Angeles Clippers have been unable to agree to a deal and the Sixers are known to have a ton of interest in him.

However, there is also the trade route as Philadelphia has the cap space to absorb any big deal without having to match salary. One option is Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine who has long been a rumored trade option for the Bulls.

NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson stated this little tidbit on LaVine:

I don’t think the Bulls will take an awful deal if little materializes, but I do get the sense they’re open to more possibilities than before. More to the point: I’ve reported before what their asking price was—All-Star level talent, first-round picks or both—and my sense is that it has dropped significantly.

The Bulls have been mired in mediocrity recently as injuries have hampered them and it may be time for Chicago to make changes. The Sixers have the draft picks to call the Bulls and bring LaVine to the City of Brotherly Love.

He averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while playing in only 25 games in the 2023-24 season due to a foot injury. When healthy, LaVine is one of the more explosive athletes in the league and somebody who can score in bunches.

The issue with LaVine is he is not the greatest defender. While he is an obvious scorer and somebody who can make a difference on that end of the floor, he can struggle defensively at times. Maybe a change of scenery will help him in that regard.

