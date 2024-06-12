Could Bulls guard Alex Caruso be on his way to the Rockets or Grizzlies for draft capital?

Could Chicago Bulls veteran guard Alex Caruso be on his way to the Hoston Rockets or Memphis Grizzlies for draft capital? With rumbles making the rounds that the Bulls might be trying to move up in the 2024 NBA draft from their No. 11 overall selection, it could make sense. And they will need to part with something to do it if that is what is going on here.

But the Bulls could also be looking to add a younger player better aligned with the age curve of the team moving forward — or possibly even to add draft capital AND a younger player to the roster.

Whatever direction Chicago’s front office is taking, it sounds as if Caruso’s future in the Windy City is getting closer to being over.

The hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, weighed in on the rumbles and how they think it could go down on a recent show. Take a look at the clip embedded below.

