Could Buffalo sign Richard Sherman? He sure does like the Bills

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane joined the show hosted by the NBC Sports analyst. All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman was featured as a guest host as well.

The episode is also run through a familiar outlet for football fans: Pro Football Focus.

Earlier this month, the football analytics outlet started to make some offseason predictions. Among them? Sherman to the Bills in free agency.

Beane was specifically asked about potentially signing Sherman and did compliment him and Tre’Davious White by saying the two corners, who both graduated near the tops of their classes, respectively, would question all his roster moves because they’re smarter than him… but Beane mostly downplayed it.

However, before Beane kind of brushed that awkward question aside, Sherman did at least confirm one thing: He sure does like what the Bills got going on, from Josh Allen under center to everything on defense.

“I think that (the Bills) are in a great spot,” Sherman said, “I mean, shoot, You got Big Play Tre, they have a great defense, they have a great leader in the middle of their defense, a young and explosive defensive line.

“On offense, they have a really great offensive line, underrated running backs, the receiving core I think is underrated, and they made huge plays for them down the stretch in the playoffs and obviously, quarterback. Pay day is coming up [for Josh Allen].”

Sherman, at 32, still plans to play in 2021 and he’s a pending free agent. Last season, he had a down year, but so did the entire 49ers’ defense. No team lost more starters on their roster due to injury than San Francisco, so that didn’t help.

Prior to that in 2019 during the 49ers’ Super Bowl run, Sherman played well.

Maybe PFF is onto something here? Time will tell.

Buffalo currently has Josh Norman and Levi Wallace at their No. 2 cornerback spot, but both are pending free agents with Wallace as a RFA. Beane has also been high on rookie Dane Jackson in several interviews since the Bills’ season ended. Beane did so again on the podcast.

