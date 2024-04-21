Could the Bucs pull a surprise in the 1st round?

At this point, most 2024 NFL mock drafts are sending the same couple of names to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the No. 26 overall pick.

It’s usually Penn State edge defender Chop Robinson, and every now and then, you might get an offensive lineman or a cornerback.

But the latest projection from Jeff Risdon at Draft Wire has plenty of surprise picks, including the Bucs taking LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round.

Here’s what Risdon had to say about the pick:

Thomas adds another explosive element for Baker Mayfield to find. Really like how Thomas’ ability to break a short completion into a long gain would impact the Bucs offense.

The Bucs already have one of the league’s best receiver tandems in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and Trey Palmer showed big-play potential as a rookie last season. That said, this year’s loaded receiver class could put Tampa Bay in a position where that position gives them easily the best value on the board, rather than reaching for a more glaring need elsewhere.

Thomas brings a rare blend of size and speed to the table, and would give the Bucs another dynamic playmaker in the passing game. Evans is north of 30 years old now, and Chris Godwin is 29 while heading into the final year of his current contract.

While it might seem like a surprise on the surface, the Bucs spending their top pick on a high-upside pass-catcher wouldn’t be a huge shock.

To check our Risdon’s full first-round projection at Draft Wire, click here.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire