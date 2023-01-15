Who could the Browns target in free agency to change defensive woes?

The Cleveland Browns are currently searching for a new defensive coordinator after firing Joe Woods. But a coaching change is not all that the team needs to change to improve the defense. They struggled mightily from the defensive tackle position and likely need to overhaul that group. On top of that, the team still does not have a true deep free safety on the roster.

The team will attempt to add some long-term pieces in the draft they could look to take some major swings in free agency. There are players that the team will have a shot at that could truly help this team immediately.

A look at four defensive free agents the Browns should target this offseason.

Sheldon Rankins, DT, New York Jets

The team absolutely needs an upgrade at the defensive tackle position if they want to have any chance to be a good unit. Sheldon Rankins hasn’t played up to the level that the Saints expected when drafting him 12th overall in 2016. Though not a superstar Rankins is a good player that can make plays in both phases of the game defensively.

At 6-foot-2 and 305 pounds Rankins isn’t the type of player that is easily moved in the run game. He anchors the middle of the line well and absorbs blocks to make sure the linebackers behind him are kept clean. Rankins would instantly be the best defensive tackle on the roster if the team signed him.

Arden Key, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars

Arden Key would be a nice addition to the defensive line playing opposite Myles Garrett. Giving Key more favorable matchups while Garrett draws double teams could lead to him putting it all together. Key has 11.5 sacks and 80 quarterback hits in the past two seasons.

Key is explosive off the line and has a great blend of speed and power pass-rushing moves. He signed a minimum salary with the Jaguars and would likely be a cost-effective upgrade for the Browns.

Jordan Poyer, S, Buffalo Bills

The Browns could pursue a reunion with safety Jordan Poyer to try and fix the back end of the secondary. The John Johnson contract has not worked out for the Browns and they could move on from him this offseason. Since leaving Cleveland and going to Buffalo, Poyer has developed into one of the best safeties in the NFL.

Poyer will command a large salary this offseason, which he deserves, and Cleveland might be willing to give it to him. But if there is a real shot at one of the league’s best at the position they should take it. Poyer is a complete player that is great at tracking the ball in coverage and is not afraid to get physical in run support.

Denzel Perryman, LB, Las Vegas Raiders

Cleveland’s inside linebackers struggled against the run game especially after Anthony Walker got injured. Denzel Perryman had an 80.5-run defense grade (PFF) this season and would be a massive upgrade over players like Jacob Phillips. Even if he is re-signed the team won’t have Sione Takitaki for most of the season and Perryman would be a good veteran presence in the locker room.

Perryman has been in the league since 2015 and could be great for helping the young defensive players on the roster. This team lacked veteran leadership last year and if Walker is re-signed and Perryman added the linebacker group would be a night and day difference from last season.

