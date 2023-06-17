Could the Browns target another wide receiver as the NFL Supplemental draft returns?

The NFL Supplemental draft is set to return on Tuesday, July 11 this year as Ian Rapoport confirmed an earlier report by Dane Brugler. The Supplemental Draft is for pro-eligible amateur players who did not declare for the draft due to various reasons. The Supplemental Draft has not been held since 2019. The Cleveland Browns have not drafted a player in the Supplemental Draft since Josh Gordon in 2012.

As of publishing, only one player has declared for the draft, Milton Wright, a former Purdue WR. Milton Wright was a three-year starter at Purdue. While sharing playing time with future NFL players, Rondale Moore and David Bell, Milton became a sizable weapon for the Boilermakers. Milton Wright accumulated over 100 catches, 1300 yards, and 10 touchdowns in his three years in West Lafayette.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 6-foot-3 and 200-pound wide receiver was supposed to take over for Purdue this past season. However, Milton Wright was dismissed from the team, after being declared academically ineligible. It will be interesting to see if any more players declare for the Supplemental Draft as most drafts have only a couple of players to choose from.

Could the Browns be interested in Milton Wright? They could be. The Browns are always looking to acquire talent, especially in the passing game. The dynamic Milton Wright could help fill out an already competitive position group. They could also be intrigued by the player acquisition system of the Supplemental draft.

The Supplemental draft is set up as a silent auction, where teams can bid on players using future draft picks. When the Browns drafted Josh Gordon in the second round of the 2012 Supplemental, it meant forfeiting their second round pick in the 2013 draft.

This delay could be seen as an investment opportunity for sharp teams, especially for less valuable picks on Day 3. However, Milton Wright has a lot to prove to NFL teams to get selected. After a year off, Milton will have to prove that he is in football shape to general managers and teams. Most importantly Milton will have to show how dedicated he is to the sport.

Advertisement

This a reminder to follow us closely over the next weeks as we plan to report closely on the return of the Supplemental Draft.

More NFL Draft!

Way-too-early Browns seven round 2024 NFL mock draft Browns receive a consensus 2023 NFL draft GPA of 2.87 for their haul Projecting the 2023 roles of all seven rookie draft picks Browns UDFA profile: Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah Browns: Luke Wypler dubbed as 'draft steal' with pick no. 190

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire