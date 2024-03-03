Could the Browns add another standout at defensive tackle?

Could the Cleveland Browns throw money at Miami Dolphins’ defensive tackle Christian Wilkins when 2024 NFL free agency opens?

With the NFL Combine wrapping up free agency is just around the corner officially beginning on March 13th, though legal tampering will begin a couple of days earlier. The Browns and general manager Andrew Berry have work to do at defensive tackle with so many of their guys from 2023 set to hit free agency this year.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes that the Miami Dolphins standout Wilkins will avoid getting the franchise tag this year. That means the star will hit free agency and Fowler believes the Browns could be a team to look out for due to them taking big swings often in free agency.

What a move that would be, building off an area that is a strength and making it even better. Wilkins had a career-high nine sacks this season to go along with 58 pressures and 33 stop tackles. It goes without saying but putting Wilkins next to Garrett could elevate things to a whole other level and Berry should have his eyes on Wilkins in the coming weeks.

