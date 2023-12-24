Could Brian Kelly be headed to the Big Ten?

We all have had some fun watching former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly struggle in his time at LSU, and adding insult to injury with the Irish stealing back his offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock.

All of this is probably giving Kelly some regrets about leaving South Bend, and now there is a rumor that he could be heading back to the Midwest. There are some dominoes that need to fall, but his name is being tossed around as a potential replacement for Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh if the current Wolverines head coach leaves to the NFL.

LSU radio host Matt Moscona recently said that if the Michigan were to purse Kelly, he’d most likely leave Baton Rouge.

Here’s what ESPN Radio’s Matt Moscona had to say. pic.twitter.com/vAMhgli5es — Jacob Davis (@JacobScottDavis) December 24, 2023

At this point, it’s clearly just a rumor, but a juicy one. It’s something to monitor, as it would make Kelly a mercenary in the coaching world if he were to leave LSU after just two average seasons, although he did just coach Heisman winner Jayden Daniels.

