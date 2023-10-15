Could a bowl game be out of reach for Texas Tech football? | Giese

Bowl eligibility wasn't even supposed to be a question through seven weeks of the season. That's not the case anymore for the Texas Tech football team.

A laundry list of excuses and reasons could be used to explain the Red Raiders' predicament. As it stands, they are 3-4 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play. They're also in the thick of their toughest portion of the conference schedule, and things aren't about to get any easier after Saturday's 38-21 loss at home to Kansas State.

Yes, all of the teams Tech has lost to have good records. Good teams are also supposed to beat other good teams. They haven't done that.

Knocking off Baylor last week in dominant fashion on the road was a step in the right direction in at least one aspect. Tech doesn't play well on the road, and manhandling the Bears in Waco was a net-positive, to be sure.

But the Bears, like Houston, like Tarleton State, are not good teams. There aren't a ton of metrics to show they're even mediocre. They're fine. Those should have been wins and the were.

The trouble facing Texas Tech right now is they're not winning games against teams they want to be compared to. Oregon, Kansas State, West Virginia and Wyoming are all teams Joey McGuire's team sees itself as on par with or above, though they all handed the Red Raiders an L.

Injuries have played a factor, of course.

Few figured Tech would be down to its third-string true freshman quarterback by the seventh game of the year. Jake Strong stepped in and looked solid at times, disastrous at others. Comes with the ebbs and flows of being a newbie without a single game rep trying to lead his team to a signature win over a rival that's had their number for the last decade.

Behren Morton's injury notwithstanding — we aren't sure what it is, officially, or if he'll be available for the next game at the time of this writing — the Red Raiders are now in a must-win situation against BYU, and they have to get the victory on the road.

BYU also isn't a very good team this year. Their 44-11 loss to TCU Saturday could theoretically make Red Raiders fans confident in that win, but there's not much to be confident about right now.

Following the open date, Tech will wrap the regular season with TCU, Kansas, UCF and Texas. Only UCF presents a clear-cut opportunity at a win. The other three — even the uneven Horned Frogs — should be heavy favorites in those contests.

Which brings the quagmire: where does Texas Tech get the three wins necessary to earn bowl eligibility? If you wanna say BYU and UCF, I won't argue all that hard. But where's the third? Kansas' offense is potent no matter which quarterback is taking snaps. TCU has been up and down themselves but have recent history on their side.

And, of course, Texas seems to be one of the best teams in the country.

Simply getting to bowl eligibility should be the goal for Texas Tech now. Forget all the Big 12 Championship talk. It's about getting to .500 by the end of the regular season and rolling the dice in whichever bowl game will have them.

Optics can change quite a bit in a two-month span.

