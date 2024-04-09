Could Bo Nix join Jarrett Stidham in Bronco’s QB room?

The NFL draft is set to begin this month, and one of this year’s headliners is former Auburn quarterback, Bo Nix.

Nix played three seasons at Auburn before turning his career around at Oregon, where he ultimately became a Heisman Trophy contender. He is considered a top-five quarterback in this season’s draft, which should result in a first-round selection.

Several mock drafts have Nix going No. 12 overall to the Denver Broncos. After trading Russell Wilson to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, the Broncos will need to add a quarterback to their draft class says Draft Wire.

“The Broncos cannot afford to pass on a quarterback,” Draft Wire’s Curt Popejoy said in his latest first-round mock draft. “This could be a spot for them to trade back but still hope to land Bo Nix.”

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Robert Griffin III, Nix says that he would be open to playing for the Broncos and head coach Sean Payton.

“He’s known a lot for what he and Drew Brees did together,” Nix said. “It was quick game, get the ball out, timing stuff that I love to do. That’s what we did so great here at Oregon.”

If the Broncos were to select Nix during this year’s NFL draft, he would enter a quarterback room that also contains former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham. In two starts last season, Stidham tossed 496 yards and two touchdowns while boosting a 1-1 record.

The 2024 NFL draft begins Thursday, April 25.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire