Could blowing a 28-point lead deliver a first-round pick to Boston? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Could the so-called worst loss of the Brad Stevens era actually help deliver a first-round pick to Boston in June?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Los Angeles Clippers, who roared back from a 28-point deficit to stun the Celtics here earlier this month, are set to send their 2019 first-round pick to Boston if it lands outside the lottery. That means Los Angeles would have to make the playoffs, which seemed unlikely after the Clippers dealt Tobias Harris to Philadelphia before the trade deadline.

But as the race for the final Western Conference playoff spots begins to take shape, the Clippers find themselves with pole position next to fellow hopefuls Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers. What's more, the Athletic reported Friday that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer prefers the team make a playoff push this season.

On the surface, it sounds counterproductive for the Clippers considering a lottery pick could be beneficial to the team's rebuilding process, even as they prepare to chase max-contract free agents this summer. But let the Celtics stand as a model of how even a small taste of the postseason can help a young core, especially right before the team adds top-end talent. The Isaiah Thomas-led Celtics got a couple small bites of the playoffs a few years back and, as soon as the team added Al Horford in the summer of 2016, it rocketed the team to the conference finals.

The Clippers won on the road over the Grizzlies on Friday night to improve to 33-27 on the season and now sit 2 games ahead of the Kings and 3 ahead of the Lakers.

MORE CELTICS

Story continues

Entering Friday's action, projections heavily favored the Clippers making the postseason. ESPN's Basketball Power Index gave the team a whopping 80.6 percent chance to make the playoffs based on the team's performance throughout the season, with the Lakers (9.2 percent) and Kings (8.6 percent) lagging well behind.

Even FiveThirtyEight's NBA projections, which factor in roster and lineup changes, important considering the Clippers' trade, had the team at 62 percent to make the playoffs, a comfortable distance ahead of the Lakers (28 percent) and Kings (9 percent).

The Celtics would benefit from both the Clippers making the playoffs and the Kings missing out. Boston will collect Sacramento's first-round pick, so long as it doesn't vault to No. 1 in the lottery.

Entering Friday's action, draft-tracking website Tankathon had Boston set to collect picks No. 14 (via Kings), 18 (via Clippers), and 23 (its own). Ranking teams by total pick value, the Celtics projected to have more 2019 draft capital than, say, the Knicks if they landed the No. 2 pick.

That's important given the Anthony Davis pursuit that could loom this summer. The team that emerges with the No. 1 pick could dangle that selection - more commonly referred to as "the chance to draft Zion Williamson" - and put themselves in the running for Davis' services. But the Celtics can make a very intriguing package with both picks and proven young talent.

MORE CELTICS

Even though the Celtics can't formally deal for Davis until July 1, the parameters of a deal could be in place with the Pelicans and Boston would simply draft for them with any 2019 picks that are set to be swapped.

The Clippers' pick is lottery protected again next season before morphing into a 2022 second-round pick if not conveyed by 2020. Given the Clippers' hopes of adding max-contract talent this summer, there's a strong chance that pick might simply deliver next June in the event the Clippers fade this season.

But if the Clippers pick delivers, and especially if it ultimately is flipped as part of a deal to acquire a talent like Davis, then maybe just maybe the Celtics coughing up a 28-point lead won't be as bad as it seemed in the moment.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.