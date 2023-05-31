Could Blazers trade up to No. 2 to get Brandon Miller? | Ball Don’t Lie

Yahoo Sports NBA Draft expert Krysten Peek is joined by ESPN Draft Analyst Fran Fraschilla on the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast to discuss the chances that the Charlotte Hornets could try to lure the Portland Trail Blazers into trading up to No. 2 for the chance to draft Brandon Miller, and talk about how teams use leaked information to try to manipulate the draft board.

