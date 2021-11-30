Could Billy Napier flip committed recruits to Florida?

There’s a lot to be said for what social media has done to college football. Usually it’s the content of a tweet or post that makes the news, but this time it’s a few interesting follows by Florida’s next head coach Billy Napier that has Gator Nation taking notice.

Demetrius Harvey of Sports Illustrated’s All Gators noted that Napier began following several recruits on Twitter on Tuesday. One of the biggest knocks against former Gators coach Dan Mullen was that he didn’t recruit at the level that’s expected at a top SEC program. Florida is ranked No. 31 on 247Sports’ ranking of 2022 recruiting classes and is 11th in the conference as November closes. Flipping any of these recruits would help get the Gators closer to where they are expected to be.

A number of the players Napier followed on Tuesday are committed to SEC programs, including a good number of Georgia commits. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs flipped several would-be Gators during the Mullen era, and it appears that Napier is trying to even the score before even setting foot on campus.

Here’s a list of some of the recruits coach Napier is targeting:

4-star ATH Isaiah Bond – former Florida commit, decommitted Sept. 18, No. 1 athlete on 247Sport Composite, No. 83 nationally on 247Sports.

4-star TE Oscar Dalp – Georgia commit, No. 1 tight end on 247Sports, No. 40 nationally on 247Sports, visited Florida in June, received an offer from UF.

4-star LB C.J. Washington – Georgia commit, eighth-best linebacker on 247sports, No. 93 nationally on 247Sports, received an offer from UF.

4-star WR De’Nylon Morrissette – Georgia commit, 30th-best receiver on 247Sports, No. 177 nationally on 247Sports, received an offer from UF.

Story continues

4-star Edge Darris Smith – Georgia commit, 10th-best EDGE on 247Sports, No. 131 nationally on 247Sports.

4-star OT Elijah Pritchett – Alabama commit, ninth-best offensive tackle on 247Sports, No. 71 nationally on 247Sports.

4-star S Deyon Bouie – Texas A&M commit, fourth-best safety on 247Sports, No. 47 nationally on 247Sports, visited Florida in November, official visit planned for Dec. 3, received an offer from UF.

4-star RB Damari Alston – Auburn commit, ranked the 30th-best running back on the 247Sports Composite, received an offer from UF.

4-star CB Nick Cull – Ole Miss commit, 36th-best cornerback on the 247Sports Composite, No. 341 nationally on the 247Sports Composite, received an offer from UF.

4-star WR Samuel Mbake – uncommitted, 45th-best receiver on the 247Sports Composite, No. 294 nationally on 247Sports Composite, received an offer from UF.

4-star WR Kojo Antwi – Ohio State commit, 14th-best receiver on 247Sports, No. 95 nationally on 247Sports, received an offer from UF, recruited by Billy Gonzalez.

4-star LB Jaron Willis – Georgia Tech commit, 18th-best linebacker on 247Sports, No. 169 nationally on 247Sports, visited Florida in September, official visit planned for Dec. 3, received an offer from UF.

4-star WR Janiran Bonner – Georgia Tech commit, ranked No. 39 at receiver on 247Sports Composite, ranked No. 245 nationally on 247Sports Composite.

4-star RB Antonio Martin – Georgia Tech commit, 28th-best running back on the 247Sports Composite, No. 305 nationally on 247Sports Composite, received an offer from UF.

4-star CB Marcus Allen – North Carolina commit, ranked No. 31 at cornerback on 247Sports Composite, No. 265 nationally on 247Sports Composite.

3-star DL Demetrius Watson – South Carolina commit.

3-star CB Andre Hodge – Wake Forest commit.

3-star CB Quan Peterson – Syracuse commit.

3-star DL Robby Harrison – Arizona State commit.

3-star OL Xavier Chaplin – Virginia Tech commit.

Related

Here's where ESPN expects Florida to land in bowl season What are they feeding the players in the Swamp? You might not want to know Pair of Florida football players enter the transfer portal Report: Billy Napier targeting two top defensive coordinators for his Florida staff OPINION: Napier wasn't the easy choice but the right one

List

5 reasons why Billy Napier was the right hire for Florida

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.