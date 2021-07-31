Could Bills WR Gabriel Davis still take a leap forward in 2021?

With the addition of veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to the Bills, there’s no way Gabriel Davis has an even better second season, right?

Not so fast says NFL.com. Not only is Davis picked as the Bills’ candidate most likely to “make a leap” next season, the thought is that Davis will have a bigger part on the offense than the Super Bowl winning wideout.

Here’s the breakdown:

Don’t punish Davis just because so many NFL teams missed on the fourth-rounder. Any rookie that finishes in the NFL’s top five in yards per catch (17.1) while scoring seven touchdowns and finishing second among receivers on his AFC championship-making squad in offensive snaps should have first-round worthy hype. He should be a bigger part of the Bills’ offense than 34-year-old free-agent pickup Emmanuel Sanders.

The biggest proof that this could be possible is Davis a year ago. As a rookie, expectations for him weren’t huge, however, he still managed a good season.

Overall, Davis had 35 catches for 599 yards and seven touchdowns. Former Bills wideout John Brown being injured did play a big part in Davis being successful.

But even if Buffalo mostly stays healthy next season, Davis still has built a trust with quarterback Josh Allen.

Don’t discount that in considering Davis as a potential breakout candidate.

Related