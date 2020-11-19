Could Bills be wearing throwbacks soon?

Breaking News:

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

Since all we’re doing is looking forward now in the world of the Buffalo Bills, why not include the team’s literal looks in the discussion?

On Thursday, fans might have gotten a hint of a blast from the past en route.

The Bills have a bye this upcoming weekend, but Bills defensive end Darryl Johnson appeared to still be in the team’s locker room and he took to his social media account on Instagram on Thursday and shared a video.

In it, he’s holding a helmet, but not any helmet, it’s the throwback standing buffalo. Check out the video here via Bills Wire’s Bradley Gelber:

For what it’s worth, wearing the throwback uniforms in Week 12 after the bye might make some sense, too. Buffalo’s next opponent is the Los Angeles Chargers, who visit Bills Stadium. Both the Bills and Chargers are two of the old-school AFL franchises that pre-date the NFL. Could be a cool throwback vs. throwback type event.

