Could Bills swing trade with Colts after Carson Wentz injury?

On Friday the Colts were dealt a very bad blow. The full details are not yet known, but initial news is not good.

After trading for quarterback Carson Wentz in a deal with the Eagles this offseason, the worst scenario struck. Wentz suffered a foot injury this week and per reports via Colts Wire, he’s out indefinitely.

Without Wentz, the unproven Jacob Eason is the Colts’ starting quarterback. Wentz will undergo further tests on the injury, but if it’s still a tough pill to swallow, could the Bills provide some assistance?

The Bills have a player under contract that has starting experience and could be considered one of the best backup QBs in the NFL, Mitchell Trubisky. Buffalo signed him to a one-year deal earlier this offseason.

The idea of trading Trubisky to the Colts comes with some pros and cons.

In doing so, the Bills would look to gain as much as they could from a deal (naturally). A draft pick is likely, but how high would the Colts go for Trubisky?

A first-round pick wouldn’t happen. Even a second rounder or Day 2 pick is unlikely. The Colts’ picks at the 2022 draft in Rounds 4-7 would certainly be on the table though, and they still hold them all.

What a trade would rely on is if the Colts would potentially be comfortable enough giving up something like fourth-round pick. Such a selection would have decent value and the Bills would be on the hook for a $2 million dead cap hit in trading Trubisky, per Spotrac.

If he’s getting a chance to start, Trubisky wouldn’t mind, and essentially paying a price tag for an extra draft pick wouldn’t be the worst idea for the Bills, either.

At this time, there’s too many “what if” types of questions to really answer whether or not the Bills should give a phone call to the Colts. We don’t even know if Wentz will be out during the regular season. But if a mid-round pick is on the table? Now we’re talking.

One only in Rounds 6 or 7? That’s flier territory in terms of draft picks and the Bills should say no thank you.

Story continues

At that low price, keeping Trubisky around, who has 50 career starts under his belt in the NFL, as a backup, is much more valuable to the Bills.

Trubisky might end up staying in Buffalo and never seeing the field during the regular season. However, if he does, Trubisky might be a saving grace to the Bills.

Trubisky was signed because he plays a style of play that’s more similar to Josh Allen’s. Matt Barkley rarely saw playing time behind Allen, but when he did get in the game, it’s a much different playbook the Bills are rolling with.

But once more… Barkley rarely did get in games, so the idea of acquiring something for Trubisky might cross the mind of Bills general manager Brandon Beane… even just for a second. Barkley is still a free agent, after all.

Of course… Wentz might be back in a couple weeks anyway and this whole thing the becomes useless… Still fun to ponder.

