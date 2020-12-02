Could Bills be changing up their facemask look on Monday vs. 49ers?

The Buffalo Bills might be bringing out a look on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers that we haven’t seen in over a year.

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie shared a video on his social media page via Instagram on Wednesday and in it, his helmet looks different. The Bills (8-3) receiver might have hinted that the 49ers (5-6) will see Buffalo’s white face masks replacing the usual grey helmet scheme we’re used to.

Here’s a screenshot of McKenzie’s potential nugget:

The last time the Bills did bust out the white facemasks on primetime it was Thanksgiving 2019. So in doing so, is Buffalo bringing out the good jujus? Maybe. Buffalo took down the Dallas Cowboys in that game, 25-16.

