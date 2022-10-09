Could Bills CB Christian Benford return as soon as next week?

The Buffalo Bills will not have rookie cornerback Christian Benford in the lineup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5.

Benford had hand surgery and is still healing up. The team ruled him out on Friday.

While going under the knife makes it sound like Benford could be out for awhile, the case was made that he could return as soon as next week.

According to Bills blogger and physical therapist known as “Banged Up Bills” on Twitter, there’s a chance that Benford’s injury could be dealt with. Upon seeing the injured hand, the suggestion made was having Benford’s hand wrapped up in a club so it’s protected.

Nothing for sure, but the injury analysis can be found below, in full:

Hand still looks a little swollen. Can still do all sorts of normal activities, but not football yet. Could return in a club next week hypothetically, but could be more effective after the bye without a club. #Bills https://t.co/URUZLLYV6a — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) October 6, 2022

After hosting the Steelers, the Bills have a big matchup against the Kanas City Chiefs in Week 6. Time will tell if Benford suits up for that big matchup against quarterback Patrick Mahomes & Co.

However, Buffalo’s bye week comes after the Chiefs meeting. The Bills could opt to allow Benford to fully heal up through the bye, but bare minimum, there appears to be a good chance he’s back in the fold by Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers.

Check back at Bills Wire for all updates regarding injuries throughout the 2022 season.

