Could Bill O'Brien seek another NFL head coach job after Patriots OC stint?

Could O'Brien seek another NFL coaching job after Patriots OC stint? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill O'Brien should help the New England Patriots make considerable improvements on offense in 2023. But what if he's too good at his job?

O'Brien returned to the NFL coaching ranks Tuesday, joining the Patriots as their offensive coordinator after two seasons as Alabama's OC. Before heading to Tuscaloosa, O'Brien spent six-plus seasons as head coach of the Houston Texans -- and may want another chance at an NFL head job in the near future.

Here's what ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote Wednesday:

"Some around the league believe O'Brien would like a second crack at NFL head coaching, and assuming he improves the New England offense with a Year 3 leap for Mac Jones, he could be an attractive candidate yet again."

The logic makes sense here; O'Brien led the Texans to four playoff berths in six full seasons and has a strong enough resume to at least be considered for future NFL head coach openings -- especially if he helps rehabilitate the Patriots' offense in 2023. He likely won't find that head coaching opportunity in New England, where Bill Belichick has no plans to step down anytime soon and Jerod Mayo potentially could be groomed as Belichick's successor.

O'Brien leaving New England after just one season would be a rough development for Mac Jones, who is already on his third offensive play-caller in three years. The switch from Josh McDaniels from Matt Patricia clearly impacted Jones, who regressed from a Pro Bowl quarterback as a rookie to the 28th-ranked QB by ESPN's QBR metric in 2022.

While O'Brien should help Jones get back on track this season, having to adapt to another OC in 2024 could further hinder the 24-year-old's development.

Even if O'Brien is a flight risk, though, he's still the best OC option for New England. The 53-year-old has worked in the Patriots' system before (from 2007 to 2011) and has a relationship with Jones from when the QB helped teach him the Alabama offense after the Crimson Tide hired him in January 2021. Better to choose the right man for the job in 2023 and worry about 2024 at a later date.

If O'Brien does depart next offseason, Fowler noted that current Oregon run-game coordinator/offensive line coach Adrian Klemm -- who reportedly is a strong candidate to join the Patriots' coaching staff after two meetings with the team -- could be groomed for a "bigger role" in New England.