Could Bill O'Brien join Tom Brady's Buccaneers instead of Patriots in 2023?

There have been plenty of rumors and speculation linking Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien to a potential return to the New England Patriots for the 2023 NFL season

But the Patriots might not be the only team that pursues O'Brien after the regular season concludes with Sunday's Week 18 games.

Don't rule out the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay Times writer Rick Stroud recently wrote about the possibility of O'Brien reuniting with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa.

Brady and O'Brien worked together for a few years in New England. O'Brien joined the Patriots in 2007 and worked his way up to the offensive coordinator job in 2011 before leaving to become Penn State head coach for the 2012 season.

What are the chances O'Brien goes to Tampa Bay?

"I think it's obvious here, the one thing with O'Brien is he has the connection with Brady," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said Sunday on NBC Sports Boston's "Pregame Live" show.

"And if you're Tampa and you can't stop Brady from getting to free agency and you're looking at the state of your roster and saying we're getting older, and Brady is at all frustrated with Byron Leftwich -- which I think he has been at points over the last couple of years -- then you're looking for a carrot to bring Tom Brady back, if you want to get the most out of that roster."

Breer added: "Where this becomes interesting for the Patriots is it builds competition for O'Brien. I've said this over the last couple of weeks -- I don't think it's automatic that he comes back (to New England). They haven't had extensive discussions about it. Do I think Billy wants to come back here? Yes. Do I think Billy would be at the top of Bill Belichick's list as far as offensive coordinator candidates? Yes.

"If the Patriots make the playoffs today, whether by getting help or by beating the Bills in Buffalo, that's going to put them a week behind. And if you're Bill O'Brien and you're looking to reunite your family -- I'm told he doesn't want to do the Tuscaloosa to Houston shuttle anymore -- and you're looking to get back to the NFL and say Las Vegas, Tennessee or Tampa come along and offer you something, you can't just sit on your hands and wait for Bill Belichick to do something. I think this situation could demand a little more urgency in how the Patriots act than people might've thought a month or two ago."

The Patriots offense has struggled mightily throughout the 2022 season.

Matt Patricia has not performed well in his role as the play-caller, and second-year quarterback Mac Jones has taken a step back with Joe Judge as the QB coach. A shakeup on the offensive coaching staff is needed for the Patriots, and bringing in a proven offensive coordinator like O'Brien, who also has plenty of experience in New England, makes the most sense.