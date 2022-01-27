Could Bill O'Brien become Patriots' OC if Josh McDaniels takes Raiders job? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have lost a bunch of quality coaches over the last several years, and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could be the latest if he takes the Las Vegas Raiders' open head coach job.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Raiders have requested to interview McDaniels, and it could happen as early as Friday.

If McDaniels does take the Raiders job -- or another position -- this offseason, who could the Patriots target to replace him as offensive coordinator?

ESPN's Adam Schefter mentioned Bill O'Brien as one possibility:

If the Raiders and Josh McDaniels get a deal done to make him the next Las Vegas HC, a potential OC replacement in New England could be former Patriotsâ€™ assistant Bill Oâ€™Brien. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2022

O'Brien wouldn't be a bad choice in the event the Patriots need an OC. He spent four-plus years in New England, starting as an offensive assistant in 2007 and working his way up to offensive coordinator for the 2011 campaign. O'Brien understands how the Patriots operate.

He left the Patriots in February of 2012 to become head coach at Penn State. O'Brien became head coach of the Houston Texans in 2014 and was fired after an 0-4 start to the 2020 season.

He served as the offensive coordinator at Alabama during the 2021 college football season. So, he was not in Tuscaloosa when Patriots quarterback Mac Jones played for the Crimson Tide, but Jones did reportedly help teach O'Brien the offense.

The #Patriots draft the most accurate QB in the draft, Alabama's Mac Jones. Believed to be pro ready now. Incredible processor. As you probably know, has been teaching the 'Bama offense to new OC Bill O"Brien (former HC of the Texans and OC here in NE). — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 30, 2021

O'Brien did a good job overall as offensive coordinator in New England. He'd be an excellent candidate if McDaniels leaves for a head coach job before next season.