Could Bill O’Brien be the next head man at Virginia Tech?

The college football coaching carousel is already nearly out of control. Lincoln Riley jumped from Oklahoma to USC, then Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU. Those are just a couple of the big names that have left their established programs to explore another horizon.

With the carousel spinning faster and faster with each passing moment, rumors begin to fly and it’s hard to figure out what is true and what is simply just a rumor.

One name that has created some smoke around the head coach opening at Virginia Tech is Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. O’Brien is in his first season calling the plays for the Tide and the reviews have been mixed among the Crimson Tide faithful.

When Bill O'Brien's name was being pushed by his reps on a few other jobs, it was to generate interest in the Virginia Tech opening. I'm hearing that things could be developing soon on that front. #GoHokies — Landry Football (@LandryFootball) November 30, 2021

The name I keep hearing around Virginia Tech is Bill O’Brien. Two people with much stronger ties have mentioned him in the past 24 hours. This should be a move made in the next 24 hours by the #Hokies🦃 — Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) November 30, 2021

Expecting Bill OBrien and Marrone to head to Va Tech per sources at Va Tech. Announcement could come within 24 to 48 hours. @Blackwood89 — Bama Sportz ™️🐘🏈 (@Bamasportz) November 30, 2021

O’Brien does have a solid track record as a head coach at the collegiate level. O’Brien took over the Penn State program back in 2012 when the school was placed on NCAA sanctions. In his two seasons in Happy Valley, O’Brien led the Nittany Lions to a 15-9 record with limited scholarship players. The NFL would come calling then and O’Brien took the Houston Texans up on their offer.

There is obviously plenty of smoke around the status of Bill O’Brien and Roll Tide Wire will be here to report as soon as the story develops!

