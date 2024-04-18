Could Bill Belichick be the next head coach of the Giants?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — On Thursday night on Sports Nation Nightly, Jordan Raanan joined Moose to address the rumors of Bill Belichick wanting to coach the Giants if the job becomes available.

Raanan discussed whether the Giants are the right fit for Belichick and shared his opinion on the Giants’ options at Quarterback in the draft.

